Report: Juventus propose Benatia-Bonucci swap again; Milan's response
26 July at 22:30AC Milan and Juventus continue to have close contacts regarding the Bonucci-Caldara deal, although it seems the Bianconeri are not entirely sure on the swap just yet.
In fact, according to Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus tried to include Benatia in the deal once again, even though Milan had already said no to this. The new response was as expected a 'no'.
However, the negotiations continue and the feeling is that the deal could go through, as Caldara has accepted a move to the Rossoneri, according to Radio Rossonera.
La Juve propone ancora Benatia nell’affare Bonucci: il Milan continua a dire no— Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) 26 juli 2018
