In fact, according to Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus tried to include Benatia in the deal once again, even though Milan had already said no to this. The new response was as expected a 'no'.

However, the negotiations continue and the feeling is that the deal could go through, as Caldara has accepted a move to the Rossoneri, according to Radio Rossonera.

AC Milan and Juventus continue to have close contacts regarding the Bonucci-Caldara deal, although it seems the Bianconeri are not entirely sure on the swap just yet.