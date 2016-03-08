Report: Juventus reach agreement for Pep Guardiola
23 May at 11:35Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
The bianconeri have been linked with multiple names recently, with Guardiola, Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino some of them. With Massimiliano Allegri set to leave, the Old Lady will look for a new manager in the summer.
A report from AGI states that Guardiola will sign his Juve contract on the 4th of June as a deal between the two parties has now been agreed.
The outlet also states that the Spaniard will be presented as the Juve boss on the 14th of June, as Museum and Stadium tours of the Allianz have now been suspended for that day.
The report states that many who know Pep are aware of the fact that Pep will leave, but Calciomercato can reveal from sources close to the former Barcelona manager that no deal is in place and nothing concrete is going on.
