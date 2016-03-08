Report: Juventus reach agreement for Sarri

25 May at 22:30
According to what has been reported by SNAI Sportnews, Juventus have reached an agreement with Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri to have him replace the outgoing Massimiliano Allegri.

Sarri was on the supposed shortlist of potential managers but now reports indicate that an agreement has been made on the basis of €7m per season; after it appears as though Juventus' offers for Pep Guardiola had been refuted. 

