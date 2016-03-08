Report: Juventus rejected Chelsea bid before agreeing Higuain-Caldara-Bonucci swap deal
31 July at 14:10According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea made an offer of Alvaro Morata plus €55 million for Juventus double Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara; who look set to join AC Milan in a cash plus player exchange deal with Leonardo Bonucci heading back to Juventus.
The current deal between AC Milan and the Italian champions will see Caldara and Bonucci swapped in a straight swap deal, whilst Higuain will join AC Milan on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, with the total cost of that coming to around €55 million.
Reportedly, Juventus rejected Chelsea’s offer, despite indications suggesting that Higuain would rather have joined new Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri in West London. Now, Chelsea look set to retain Alvaro Morata; with the hope from the Blues being that he finds his form under Sarri – that he didn’t find during Antonio Conte’s tenure.
