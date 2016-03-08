Report: Juventus risk losing €110m due to the Coronavirus
14 March at 14:25Inevitably, the Coronavirus has heavily affected the world of football, with the leagues suspended and players in isolation. Of course, this will also affect the club negatively in terms of revenue. According to IlBianconero.com, Juventus could lose up to €110m.
€45m of these is outlined by the TV rights for Serie A and Champions League. It remains to be seen when the teams will be back in action, but it could take even longer than what is currently being anticipated (May 2nd). In other words, there is a lot to lose on the way.
€40m is represented by sponsorship revenue and the Bianconeri could lose as much as €20m from missed ticket sales. As was revealed at the beginning of the year, Juve registered a loss of €50.3m for the first half of the 2019/20 season (compared to +7.5 in the same period in the previous year).
In other words, the Coronavirus is affecting the clubs a lot, not just Juventus.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments