Report: Juventus scouts observe Dortmund’s Hakimi
29 September at 11:50Italian Serie A giants Juventus scouts have observed Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund’s right-back Achraf Hakimi, as per reports in the German press.
The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Dortmund from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid till the summer of 2020.
It is believed that Juve are interested in the player but they are not willing to make a move for him especially considering the fact that the Morocco international has his contract expiring in 2021.
