Report: Juventus set price for Benatia
03 June at 17:15Mehdi Benatia is fresh off a mixed campaign in which he saw the field 20 times in league play. It appears he is on his way out and Juve have opened the door to his departure.
Benatia can leave Juventus, and now there is also the price: according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri want to collect 23 million euros from the sale of the Moroccan central.
