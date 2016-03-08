Report: Juventus target wants Fiorentina stay
14 June at 10:25Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that Federico Chiesa wants to stay at Fiorentina this summer, despite interest from multiple clubs in Italy.
Chiesa has become one of the hottest properties in Italian football currently, with a host of Italian clubs having drawn links with him over the last few weeks. Reports have suggested that Roma have already had a bid rejected and Inter's attempts have been pegged back too.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Chiesa is willing to stay at La Viola this summer, with his family expecting the club to hand the player a renewal.
Chiesa staying at Fiorentina will be a sign of trust that the player and his family has in the club and they want the club to reward the loyalty with a new and a better contract.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments