Report: Juventus to make bigger offer for Cancelo
19 June at 09:25Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly set to make a renewed offer for former Inter Milan full-back Joao Cancelo.
While reports have linked the Portuguese full-back with a move to Turin very heavily, it has been said that Juventus have not managed to match Valencia's asking price for Cancelo. Newly promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have drawn links with Cancelo, but the player has kept a move on hold, despite Valencia having agreed a fee for him.
Tuttosport report that the Old Lady are set to make an offer of 35 million euros plus bonuses for the former Benfica man.
While the offer is close to the valuation that the Los Che have put up, it remains to be seen what the future lies for Cancelo.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments