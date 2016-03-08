Report: Juventus winger to make loan move to Fiorentina on Tuesday

Reports have already emerged detailing the deal for Marko Pjaca to join Fiorentina on loan from Juventus.



Tuesday will be the day of that the young Croatian officially makes the move to his new club. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 23-year-old is expected in Florence for medical examinations and signing the contract with the Viola. Pjaca will sign with Fiorentina on a loan deal of two million euros)with the right of redemption in favor of the viola set at 20 million euros and Juvenile counterattack at 26.



Pjaca first made the move to Serie A in 2016 when he joined Juventus from Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb. He has failed to crack into the team and dealt with a serious injury (ACL) last year, and in January he went on loan to Schalke. This helped him gain playing time to make the Croatian World Cup team.

