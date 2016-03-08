Report: Juventus working on Can- Meunier swap deal
23 September at 18:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus are working on a potential swap deal which will include midfielder Emre Can and Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s full-back Thomas Meunier, as per Tuttosport.
The German international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club, especially after he was dropped from the UEFA Champions League squad.
As per the latest development, Juventus' Sports Director Fabio Paratici is working to set up an exchange with PSG for the January transfer window which will see Can go to Paris and in return Meunier coming to Turin.
