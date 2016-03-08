Report: Kessie remains on market despite Pioli’s forgiveness
23 November at 12:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s midfielder Franck Kessie is set to remain on the transfer list despite being forgiven by the manager Stefano Pioli for his attitude problem, as per Corriere della Sera cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old was left out of the squad for the match against league leaders Juventus due to his behavioral problems.
As per the latest report, Pioli has forgiven Kessie for that mistake but the Ivory Coast international is set to remain on the transfer list ahead of the January transfer window.
