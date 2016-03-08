Report: Kessie's future at AC Milan changes; the latest

The former Atalanta man was excluded from the squad against Juventus due to poor behaviour a few weeks back, which seemed like a clear signal ahead of January. In addition to that incident, he had also struggled to perform in the first games.

According to today's edition of Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), though, Kessie has seemingly returned to the centre of Milan's project, picking himself in training in the last few weeks. In other words, the Rossoneri could decide to keep him in January.

The midfielder played from start in the win against Parma and did quite well, although he was subbed off in the second half. Certainly, he played better than what we have seen at the start of the season.

Franck Kessie's future remains uncertain. After a poor start to the season, there was talk about a potential January exit for the midfielder, which would fund a few signings for AC Milan. However, now a report claims that the midfielder could stay at the club.