Report: Khedira rejects PSG move

According to Tuttosport Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has rejected an offer from Paris Saint-Germain.



The World Cup winner moved to Juventus after the Arturo Vidal left the club to join Bayern Munich in 2015.



With his experience Khedira helped Juventus reach the UEFA Champions League final and Serie A and Coppa Italia in all three seasons with the Bianconeri.



Now with the arrival of fellow German midfielder Emre Can, Khedira is expected to lose his starting spot to the new comer.



However, it seems Khedira wants to stay in Turin despite the approach of the French champions.

