Report: Klopp eager to retain Milan, Roma target at Liverpool
11 November at 11:40English Premier League giants Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp is eager to retain defender Dejan Lovren at the club, as per Football Insider cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been attracting interest from two Italian Serie A clubs—AC Milan and AS Roma—in the recent past.
However, as per the latest report, Klopp wants Lovren—who has a contract with the Reds till the summer of 2021—to stay with the current European champions at least till the end of the season.
