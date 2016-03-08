Report: Klopp in no hurry to renew Liverpool contract

17 September at 12:20
English Premier League outfit Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is in no hurry to renew his contract with the club, as per Liverpool Echo.

The 52-year-old has a contract with the current European champions till 2022 and as per the latest development, Klopp’s agent is also of the opinion to not rush things and has asked the club to keep calm in the current moment.

Klopp has a successful time with Liverpool ever since joining the club in 2015 as he has guided them Champions League glory last season and also had an exceptional run in the Premier League where the team suffered just one defeat but ended two points behind the eventual champions Manchester City.

