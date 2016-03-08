Report: Koulibaly's Juventus gift for Sarri

03 June at 10:00
Italian Serie A champions Juventus are expected to make a move for Napoli highly-rate Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Tuttosport.

The news paper’s front page had a headline which read as: "Botto Juve:  Koulibaly  as a gift for Sarri” which shows that the Turin-based club will try to sign the 27-year-old in order to help their next manager Maurizio Sarri.

It is expected that Koulibaly will cost Juve a world-record fee for a defender of more than €100 million. Koulibaly has a € 150 million clause and Real Madrid have also been linked with signing the Senegal defender.
 

