Report: Kovacic inching closer to Chelsea, the latest

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was hoping for some new additions as this now seems to be the case for the blues even if time is against them. With Courtois set to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid, the blues have reportedly activated Bilbao's release clause for Kepa as the youngster will cost Sarri's team 80 million euros. Other than Kepa, Chelsea are said to be close to Kovacic as well.



The young Real Madrid player has been pushing for a departure as he is looking to get more playing time as Chelsea can surely offer him this. As goal.com reported, Kovacic would arrive on loan but Chelsea would like to have an option to buy set in his contract. Talks are ongoing between Chelsea and Real Madrid. In the meantime, Bakayoko seems ready to leave Chelsea as AC Milan are in "advanced" talks for him. Bakayoko out and Kovacic in? This seems very likely for Chelsea...