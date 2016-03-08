Report: Krunić eager to leave Milan in January
01 November at 17:50Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s midfielder Rade Krunić is eager to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per TV N1 Sarajevo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 26-year-old has recently joined the Milan-based club in the summer from Serie B outfit FC Empoli for a reported fee of €8 million.
However, as per the latest report, Krunić is unhappy with the lack of playing time and has already informed Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Robert Prosinečki about his intension of leaving San Siro in the upcoming transfer window.
