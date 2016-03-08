Report: Kulusevski could leave in January amid Inter and Juve links

The Nerazzurri seemingly have a slight advantage as Conte is pushing for an importance sacrifice, economically speaking, to get the player. It remains to be seen if Atalanta will agree to stop the Parma loan and sell him in January.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, there will be a duel between Inter and Juventus in January for Dejan Kulusevski, who has been very impressive during his loan spell at Parma so far this season.