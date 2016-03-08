Report: Kulusevski to undergo medical this week ahead of Juventus move
01 January at 14:40Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta’s young midfielder Dejan Kulusevski is set to undergo medical this week ahead of his proposed move to league rivals Juventus, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old, who is currently spending a season-long loan at Parma, is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs, locally as well as abroad.
There have been reports of Juve edging closer to completing the deal to sign Kulusevski for a reported transfer fee €35 million.
As per the latest report, the Sweden international is set to undergo medical this week to complete his move to the Turin-based club in the near future.
Kulusevski is in impressive form for Parma in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score four goals along with providing seven assists in just 19 matches in all competitions.
If the deal will go through, Kulusevski will leave Atalanta after making just three senior-team appearances.
For more updates, please visit our home page
Go to comments