Report: La Liga side join Everton in race for Inter midfielder - the latest

The former Fiorentina man has been added to the list of players that can be sold this month, as Gazzetta Dello Sport reported this morning ( via TuttoMercatoWeb ). In other words, Ausilio and Marotta are open to evaluate offers.

Everton have asked for information about the player, as the newspaper continues, looking to strengthen their squad with a new midfielder. However, they aren't the only ones interested in the services of Vecino, as Sevilla have asked for information as well.

Therefore, it's up to Inter to make a decision on his future. Should he leave the club, then they could sign a replacement for Antonio Conte as the Scudetto race is getting tougher and tougher.

