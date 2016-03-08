Report: Lampard offered three-year contract to replace Sarri at Chelsea
18 June at 13:45Legendary midfielder Frank Lampard is getting closer to become the manager of the Chelsea football club, as per ESPN. The reported stated that the former England international is set to replace Maurizio Sarri as the head coach of the West London-based club before the start of the next campaign and will sign a three-year contract at the Old Trafford.
Sarri has recently left the managerial position at Chelsea to return to Italy and join Serie A giants Juventus as the head coach.
Lampard is currently managing Championship side Derby County who are interested in keeping the former Chelsea midfielder at the club for another 12 months after he guided them to the playoffs during his first campaign in charge.
However, it is believed that 40-year-old is eager to return to Stamford Bridge and rejoin the club which he has represented for 13 seasons. Lampard has featured in more than 600 matches for Chelsea across all competitions during the course of his illustrious career, scoring over 200 goals for the club and assisting more than a hundred.
