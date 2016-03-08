Report: Lazio edge closer to extending Alberto’s contract
15 November at 12:15Italian Serie A out Lazio are edging closer to extending contract of winger Luis Alberto, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old has been at the club since 2016 and has a contract with the Biancocelesti till the summer of 2022.
As per the latest report, Lazio’s hierarchy and the player’s camp are edging closer to extending the contract till 2024 where the former Liverpool player will earn €2.5 million per season.
