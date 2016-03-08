Report: Lazio had deal to sign Papu Gomez but Gasperini threatened to leave
17 August at 20:05According to what has been reported by CittaCeleste.it, Lazio were in fact very close to signing Atalanta’s Argentine-Italian forward Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez.
The reports suggest that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs; with Gomez also expressing his desire to join the Biancoceleste. However, the stumbling block was reportedly Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini; who threatened to leave his role as head coach if the club were to let go of such a prized asset.
Perhaps Lazio will try again next summer, when Gomez is 31 and could be available at a discounted price; despite having a contract with the Bergamo club until 2022.
