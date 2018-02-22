Report: Lazio line up summer swoop for Salzburg schemer
12 May at 16:10Calciomercato.com sources understand that Lazio have identified Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Valon Berisha as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the Austrian champions’ most important players this season, especially throughout their exciting UEFA Europa League campaign which ultimately came to an end as they lost 3-2 on aggregate against Marseille.
Indeed, the Kosovo internationalist has come on leaps and bounds over the course of the past few months under the tutelage of Marco Rose and René Marić. Biancocelesti sporting director Igli Tare was clearly left very impressed by him when the two sides met at the quarter-final stage of Europe’s secondary club competition.
✍️ | As part of our new partnership with @TifoFootball_ we are excited to bring you the first part of our new mini-series #FIScoutReport focusing on upcoming talent in world football.— Football INDEX (@FootballIndexUK) May 10, 2018
Salzburg's, Valon Berisha
https://t.co/tpaH0vMWac#FootballINDEX #FICommunity pic.twitter.com/kSBNgcEr79
Watching the Europa League semi-final betweem Salzburg vs Marseille and alleged #NUFC target Valon Berisha looks a proper little player. Some superb set piece deliveries, great energy and some right foot on him!— Black&WhiteBarmy (@BlackWhiteBarmy) May 3, 2018
Hope it's him this NUFC scout is watching tonight #RBSOM pic.twitter.com/peHSeIte3t
