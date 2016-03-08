Report: Lazio prepare contract extension for Ciro Immobile
19 June at 19:25According to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are preparing a contract extension for prolific goal-scorer Ciro Immobile.
AC Milan and Tottenham were reportedly interested in Immobile this transfer window and Claudio Lotito reportedly rejected a large bid from Milan for the forward.
The terms of the contract, according to Corriere dello Sport, will be worth up to €2.4m a year for Immobile; making him one of the highest earners in the Lotito era at Lazio.
