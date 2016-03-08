Report: Lazio prepare contract offer for Arsenal and Liverpool target
18 June at 21:10After terminating his Sporting Lisbon contract, alongside six other teammates, 23-year-old winger Gelson Martins is available on a free transfer.
Arsenal and Liverpool have thought to have been in the lead for recent weeks, yet reports earlier this week suggested that Lazio were interested. Furthermore, additional sources suggest the Rome-based club could be using their relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes to give them the edge.
Now, according to Il Messaggero, the biancoceleste are preparing to make a contract offer for the young attacker. The reported terms are a 5-year deal, worth €2 million a year and there seems to be a growing belief in Formello that they can secure Martins’ signature.
For what would sure be a huge coup for Lazio, it would not only show the power of the underdog; but that too of Jorge Mendes and the role of the super-agent in the modern game.
Liverpool and Arsenal do, however, carry more financial power and if the player were to choose the highest bidder, then a switch to the Premier League could be coming.
