Report: Lazio target attracts Juve, Inter
20 September at 16:15Young Hungarian striker Dominik Szoboszlai is now attracting interest from a host of clubs in Europe, as per the Sun.
The 18-year-old, who currently plays for Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg, was the target of Italian Serie A outfit Lazio in the recently concluded transfer window.
But as per the latest development, Szoboszlai is now attracting interest from the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan in Italy and Arsenal in England.
The Hungary international has represented his current club in 24 league matches and has scored four goals.
