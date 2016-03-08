Report: Leicester eager to make move for Juve’s Demiral in January

17 December at 11:35
English Premier League outfit Leicester City are eager to make a move for Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ young centre-back Merih Demiral in the January transfer window, as per The Leicester Mercury.

The Turkey international is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of AC Milan, AS Roma and Arsenal in the recent past.

Demiral has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club despite joining them in the summer because of lack of first-team football under his belt.

As per the latest report, Leicester—who have lost Harry Maguire in the summer to Manchester United in a world-record transfer of a defender worth of £80 million—are looking to make a move for the 21-year-old and are ready to offer as much as €30 million to acquire to services of the player who joined the Old Lady for €18 million less than six months ago.

