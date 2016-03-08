Report: Leicester eye Man United full-back
13 January at 16:45English Premier League outfit Leicester City are eyeing a move league rivals Manchester United’s full-back Luke Shaw, as per the Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Foxes are aware of increasing interest in their left-back Ben Chilwell who has been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and United in the recent past.
As per the latest report, for this purpose, the club’s hierarchy have identified Shaw as a perfect fit and they would like to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments