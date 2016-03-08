The Croatian spent half of last season on loan at Schalke 04, where he did fairly well under the circumstances, bagging two goals in seven games. Despite this, Pjaca is not in Juventus' plans and have thus been placed on the transfer list.

Many teams are interested in his signature, and Pjaca has even been discussed between Milan and Juventus in the famous Bonucci return negotiations.

In addition to Leicester, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Genoa are also interested in Pjaca's services. With that said, the Croatian isn't lacking possible destinations, although the clubs will have to meet Juventus' conditions. Then again, it also depends on the Bonucci-Juve negotiations, as Pjaca's inclusion could potentially be crucial, with the Bianconeri seemingly unwilling to include Caldara.