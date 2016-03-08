Report: Leipzig overtake Newcastle in pursuit of Inter man - the latest

According to today's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via TuttoMercatoWeb.com ), in the past few hours, Leipzig have overtaken Newcastle in the race for the full-back. In fact, it seems they have also won over the player.

Lazaro, as stated in the report, would prefer to return to Bundesliga where he has established himself with the Hertha Berlin shirt, rather than venturing into the Premier League. Inter are now waiting for an official offer, before looking to close the deal.





For more news, visit our homepage. Meanwhile, Conte's men are gearing up to take on Cagliari on Sunday afternoon, and Lazaro could even play the game from start. However, Young is also available and could make his debut.

Valentino Lazaro is expected to leave Inter in the coming days, as the Nerazzurri are looking to offload some players and make way for new signings. The Austrian doesn't lack potential suitors, as several clubs are interested in his services.