Report: Leonardo arrives at Casa Milan to close the Higuain deal

Milan have been working on a Bonucci-Caldara-Higuain deal with Juve for some time now as the last thing missing seems to be Gonzalo Higuain's approval. According to Sky Sport, Juve and Milan already have an agreement in place as Bonucci and Caldara had already given their okay on the move. The final piece of the puzzle was Higuain as he had to say yes to Milan. Higuain's entourage met with Milan earlier today as a deal now seems to be much closer.



A DEAL CLOSED TONIGHT? - According to Milannews.it (view their tweet in our gallery zone), Leonardo and Higuain's agent arrived late tonight at Casa Milan as a deal is reportedly inching closer. According to Sky Sport's Peppe Di Stefano, there were two other people alongside them and it could very well be two lawyers. If that's the case, then a deal is very close to being complete. As time goes by, the Bonucci-Higuain-Caldara triple deal seems to be getting closer and closer. More to come...