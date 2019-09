Report: Leonardo keen to extend Silva’s contract

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Sporting Director Leonardo is keen to extend the contract of the veteran defender Thiago Silva, as per reports in the French Media The 35-year-old’s current deal with the defending champions will be expired in the year 2020 and he will be allowed to leave the club as a free agent if the deal is not extended.The Brazil international has been with PSG since the year 2012 where he has made 189 league appearances.