Report: Leonardo submits low offer to Milan for Paqueta, the latest
21 January at 22:05Stefano Pioli's AC Milan team played against Udinese this past week-end in the Italian Serie A as the rossoneri ended up winning by a 3-2 score line with goals from Ante Rebic (2 goals) and Theo Hernandez. Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not score during this encounter but his presence was surely felt. Ibra has helped revive Milan since joining the club a few weeks ago as the rossoneri want to have a strong 2020. With Ibra on board, players such as Suso, Paqueta and Piatek have uncertain futures at the club.
LEONARDO LIKES PAQUETA BUT... - According to Milannews.it, PSG's Leonardo likes Paqueta a lot but the French club's offer for the Brazilian wasn't a great one. Let's not forget that Leonardo acquired Paqueta at Milan last year as the rossoneri payed close to 40 million euros for him. Leanardo reportedly offered less than 30 million euros for him which was viewed as being too low for Milan (as they would like to get about 35 million euros for him).
AC Milan will now play next against Brescia in the Italian Serie A as Stefano Pioli will surely be hoping for a win. A UCL spot seems very unlikely for Milan at this point but a EL qualification spot might be a realistic target for Ibra's Milan. You can click here for more general football news on the matter...
