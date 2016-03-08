Liverpool are interested in another talented playmaker in case their bid for Nabil Fekir doesn’t work out.

His name? Xerdan Shaqiri, who is available at an incredibly advantageous €15 million, and who is clearly too good to play in the Championship.

The former Inter man saw his Stoke side be relegated this year, and has a very low release clause, and talent aplenty. While the Swiss international has struggled to perform consistently, he has still managed 15 goals and as many assists in 92 games with the Potters.

Also wanted by Everton, it is reported by the Times that the ex-Bayern star is one of two attacking players Liverpool need in their attack.

Southampton are also known to be interested in the ex-Inter man, who was generally a disappointment in his six months at the San Siro.

There is also talk that Real Betis in Spain are