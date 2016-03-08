Report: Liverpool, Chelsea interested in Barcelona wantaway goalkeeper

The goalkeeping carousel in Europe looks sets to pick up steam following the conclusion of the World Cup. Chelsea’s Courtois and Roma’s Alisson are among the names seemingly destined for transfers as several of Europe’s top clubs will be battling it out for their services.



Meanwhile, Barcelona may have a keeper on the market. Jasper Cillesen joined the Spanish giants in 2016 following standout play for the Netherlands. However, since then he has failed to crack into the starting XI behind German star Andre Ter Stegen.



Cillessen is currently evaluating the possibility of leaving Barcelona and for him there may not be only Liverpool who are interested in his services: according to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea is also interested in the Dutch keeper as Courtois seems set to depart Chelsea.



Cillessen joined Barcelona after becoming a standout at Ajax where he played from 2011-2016.

