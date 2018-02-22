Report: Liverpool could steal Roma target this summer.

Reports from England believe that Premier League giants Liverpool could snap up Roma target Anderson Talisca this summer.



The 24-year-old Talisca was loaned out to Turkish side Besiktas for the last two seasons by Benfica and the Brazilian has done well. This past season, he appeared 33 times for Besiktas, scoring 14 times and racking up a tally of seven assists too.



Reports from the English media suggest that Liverpool are close to signing Roma target Talisca, who has also drawn links with Manchester United.



Talisca is told to be a priority for Monchi this summer, but Besiktas boss Senol Gunes recently hinted that Talisca could be heading to Liverpool. He said: "I'm sorry that he won't be with us any longer. I wish he could stay for his sake and ours. He already had a deal in place."



He also said: "He might be rivals with Cenk Tosun,"

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)