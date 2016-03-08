Report: Liverpool eye move for PSG’s star striker
14 December at 09:55English Premier League outfit Liverpool are eyeing a move for French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Neymar, as per ESPN cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the French capital since the summer transfer window but opted to stay as no club could meet his valuation.
As per the latest report, current European champions Liverpool are also interested in signing the star striker and can make a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows.
