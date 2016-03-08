Report: Liverpool interested in Bayern target
31 October at 12:10English Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in signing German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig’s striker Timo Werner, as per Express cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is one of the hottest property on the attacking front in Europe and has attracted interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the recent past.
However, as per the latest development, Liverpool are interested in signing Werner—who has already scored 10 goals and provided three assist in 14 matches in all competition—in the January transfer window.
