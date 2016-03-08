Report: Liverpool interested in Juve’s Rugani
02 November at 16:45English Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ centre-back Daniele Rugani, as per ESPN cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club after falling in the packing order with the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in the summer.
As per the latest report, defending European champions Liverpool are interested in acquiring the services of the Italy international in order to bolster their defensive unit.
