Report: Liverpool make contact with Alisson entourage

Reports from Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte say that Liverpool made contact with Alisson and his entourage yesterday.



Brazil played against Croatia in a pre-World Cup friendly game yesterday. The men in yellow picked up an impressive 2-0 win, as Neymar scored on his return to the Selecao and Roberto Firmino scored at Liverpool's home turf of Anfield.



Alisson started the game for Brazil and UOL report that Alisson's entourage were in a meeting with Liverpool after the game and the Reds proposed him the terms that they will be willing to offer, if he moves to the Red side of Liverpool this summer.



The Chelsea target will be offered a wage of 3.5 million euros a season and the image rights will be in the hands of the player.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)