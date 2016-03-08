Report: Liverpool make offer for wantaway Real Madrid man
24 July at 17:40As per the information gathered by the reports in Spain, Marca says Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is on the radar of Juventus and the English Premier League club, Liverpool in the summer transfer window.
Mateo Kovacic, who played in the FIFA 2018 World Cup for Croatia, has already informed Real Madrid that he wants to leave the club in the ongoing summer transfer window. As per the information from Marca, the Croatian professional footballer could end up at the Merseyside club.
Jurgen Klopp managed side are first club who have moved for Mateo Kovacic in the summer transfer window. The former player of the Inter Milan is also open to the idea of a new challenge, which is why he wants to leave Real Madrid.
Juventus wanted to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid, but he is losing patience and he is now heading to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.
