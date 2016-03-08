Report: Liverpool offered Roma €70 million for star man – the situation
16 July at 17:10According to reports from Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Liverpool offered Roma a total fee of €70 million for their Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.
The reports suggest that the bid consisted of €60m in cash, plus a further €10m in bonuses. However, this is said to have fallen short of Roma’s demands, which currently sit at €65 million plus a further €10 million.
This therefore suggests that with just €5 million more, Roma would be willing to let the goalkeeper leave; who is also a target of Chelsea and Real Madrid.
However, Real Madrid appear to have changed their thoughts after switching focus to Chelsea’s Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Although this means Liverpool have less competition from Real Madrid, it does mean that Chelsea may step up their pursuits for the Roma goalkeeper; with Maurizio Sarri wanting to bring players with him from Serie A.
