As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport today, The Nerazzurri met with some of Kevin Strootman's entourage to discuss the midfielder's view on a potential move to Inter. Even though the Dutchman recently renewed his contract with Roma, there is a €32m release clause included in his contract.

However, it doesn't end there for the San Siro side. Spalletti also likes Cagliari's Nicolò Barella. However, his price tag of €40m is considered too expensive by Inter. To solve this, the Nerazzurri could offer Cagliari one or two players from the youth sector in return, plus money. In this case, Inter could include a right of first refusal in the players' contracts, so that they can buy them back on a later occasion.





After having already secured Lautaro Martinez, De Vrij and Asamoah, Inter and their sporting director, Piero Ausilio, are now focusing on possible recruitments for the midfield.