Report: Liverpool reject Roma’s loan offer for Shaqiri
14 January at 11:50English Premier League outfit Liverpool have rejected a loan offer for winger Xherdan Shaqiri from Italian Serie A giants AS Roma, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rome-based club are in the market to sign players who can bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign and have been heavily linked with the league rivals Inter Milan’s winger Matteo Politano.
There was a recent report which suggested that Roma’s hierarchy have identified Shaqiri as a possible alternative to Politano but as per the latest development, the Reds have turned down a loan offer for the Switzerland international from the Italian club.
Shaqiri has been at Liverpool since the summer of 2018 when he moved from relegated Stoke City for a reported transfer fee of €14.7 million.
Since then, the former Bayern Munich winger has managed to represent the current European champions in 40 matches in all competitions, managing to score seven times along with providing five assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments