Report: Liverpool target wants Real Madrid transfer
02 June at 19:15AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker is a wanted man for several big clubs in Europe, starting from Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris St Germain. Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker had a fantastic season with AS Roma.
Reports from the Marca says Alisson Becker will leave AS Roma for only one club and that is Real Madrid. The club that won the Champions League does not have a manager because their former manager Zinedine Zidane made a shock announcement to leave Real Madrid.
Zinedine Zidane's exit is a positive news for Alisson Beckerr because Zinedine Zidane was very loyal to Keylor Navas and wanted to keep the Coasta Rican international goalkeeper at Real Madrid.
Real Madrid directors wanted to sign another goalkeeper, but Zinedine Zidane wanted to go ahead with Keylor Navas. Now that the French manager has left the club, it will help Alisson to get his dream move to Real.
