Report: Loan requests not lacking for Inter starlet - one ideal scenario
19 April at 21:15They are all going crazy for Sebastiano Esposito. The Inter starlet is being followed by multiple Serie A clubs, and many of them tried to sign him already in January on loan (Parma, Spal, Sassuolo and Cagliari). The same teams remain interested in signing him this summer.
However, Brescia have also joined the race and could have an advantage to make use of. According to FCInterNews.it, they could decide to involve Sandro Tonali in the operation and thus secure Esposito. However, regardless of that option, they are interested in the young striker.
After all, Esposito started his career at Brescia in the youth ranks. Furthermore, his parents still live in the city. That's why this destination could be the ideal place for the striker - should Brescia remain in Serie A - before returning to Inter to fight for a starting spot.
It remains to be seen if Brescia will use Tonali as a bargaining chip, as several other teams are keeping tabs on the player.
