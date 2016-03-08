In fact, as reported by Corriere Della Sera , the Giallorossi offered the midfielder a contract worth €3.5m per season, a significant improvement to the €2m he currently earns at Sevilla. Therefore, the World Cup winner decided to accept the offer.

However, Roma are yet to reach an agreement with Sevilla over the transfer fee. It is believed that Monchi has offered the Spaniards €25m including bonuses, while the demand is €32m without any bonuses.

Arsenal have also been linked with the midfielder as of late, but since the English transfer market has already closed, they are set to lose out on Nzonzi. However, having brought in Torreira, not many Arsenal fans will be concerned.

According to the latest reports, Sevilla's Steven Nzonzi has agreed to terms with Roma, who are looking to sign a midfielder before the Italian transfer market closes on Friday.